Drug addict jailed after admitting killing girlfriend in her Hartlepool home

A drug addict who killed his girlfriend by injecting her with heroin has been jailed for 40 months.

Andrew Dean Williams, 48, was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, June 7, after he earlier pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Samatha Archer.

The judge, the the Recorder of Middlesbrough Judge Simon Bourne-Arton, descri bed it as a tragic case and told Williams: “You caused the death of somebody you were fond of by your actions."

Miss Archer, 43, was found dead at her home in Brafferton Street, off Duke Street, Hartlepool, on February 10 of last year.

Williams, formerly of Hartlepool, who had been in a 'volatile' relationship with Miss Archer, admitted recklessly endangering her life by injecting her with the drug while she was already drunk.

The court heard the couple argued when Williams turned up at her house on February 9. He was living nearby at the time.

Neighbours said it went quiet when they went inside.

Williams admitted injecting Miss Archer with more heroin than usual after she had not taken the drug for around a month.

She was also three times the legal alcohol driving limit and taken a potentially fatal amount of painkillers which a pathologist said contributed to her death when combined with the heroin.

Williams called an ambulance at around 3.15am the following morning when he went downstairs and found her unresponsive.

Paramedics arrived shortly after but she was pronounced dead.

He admitted to police he had given her the heroin and along with manslaughter also pleaded guilty to unlawfully administering poison.

It was said in mitigation that Williams, now of Benson Street, Middlesbrough, did not intend to harm her, had tied to help by calling the ambulance and admitted to police what he had done.

Sentencing Williams, the Recorder of Middlesbrough Judge Simon Bourne-Arton, said: "You caused her death.

"She was 43 when she died. Now her mother will no longer have a daughter who she loved and you brought about that misery to her.

"This is undoubtedly a tragic case. You caused the death of somebody you were fond of by your actions and you will live with that for the rest of your life."