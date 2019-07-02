Drug house closure order imposed after raid uncovers heroin, cocaine, amphetamine in Hartlepool property
A house alleged to have been used as a base for 'county lines' drug dealing has been made the subject of a closure order.
Hartlepool Borough Council successfully applied for an order to close a property in Musgrave Walk.
Tony McNab, prosecuting on behalf of the council, told the court closure orders could be granted if the court was satisfied the property was being used for anti-social or criminal behaviour.
"This is a tenanted house," said Mr McNab. "The application is supported by the landlord, Thirteen Group Ltd.
"They confirm they have received a number of complaints about activity at the property.
"Residents observed drug dealing near to a primary school.
"On April 24 of this year, police executed a drugs warrant at the house and seized heroin, cocaine, amphetamine, grip seal bags, and scales.
"Two teenagers were at the property, which suggests it was being used as part of a 'county lines' drug dealing operation.
"PCSO Kirk confirms in a statement that police have other intelligence relating to drug dealing at the property."
The magistrates made an order closing the property to all persons for three months, with the exception of officers of the local authority, and anyone acting on behalf of the landlord for the purpose of repair and renovation.
Acting Inspector Adrian Dack, of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said “This is another premises closed by working with our partners and the community due to the criminal activity going on at the address and the anti-social behaviour it brings, there are many more we are looking at as we pursue those causing a blight on our communities.
“Taking this action is also necessary to protect those most vulnerable in society and those who may be getting exploited by organised crime groups.”
Inquiries are ongoing in relation to the raid, say police.
A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said: "A 46-year-old man, a boy aged 17, and two boys aged 16 were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
"All have been released under investigation, and inquiries continue."