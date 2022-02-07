Drug seizures rocket across Cleveland Police area since pandemic

Home Office data shows Cleveland Police carried out 2,973 seizures in the year to last March – up 22% from 2,423 the year before.

These were among 220,000 seizures nationally – a rise of more than a fifth from 2019-20.

Class A drugs, such as heroin and cocaine, were seized by police in Cleveland 767 times during 2020-21, but cannabis made up the largest proportion of all seizures – 50%.

More police drugs raids during pandemic

Variations of the class B drug were found in 1,491 seizures, with police confiscating 5,861 cannabis plants as a result.

Nationally, 71% of all drugs seizures involved cannabis.

Police chiefs say a drop in general crime calls during parts of the year meant forces had more capacity to proactively target drug crimes and disrupt dealer networks.

However, Release – the national centre for drugs expertise – said seizures have little impact on the availability of drugs, claiming drug users had ‘no difficulties’ finding a dealer even during the pandemic.

It called for the legislation of cannabis, saying this would prevent the “criminalisation of thousands”.

However, Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin, drugs lead at the National Police Chiefs' Council, said the substance was potent, harmful and a "key driver" of crime.

He added: “Policing takes drug crime, and the devastating impact it has for communities and individuals, incredibly seriously.