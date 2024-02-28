Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Albanian national Aldo Buzi, 27, was stopped driving a Nissan van on the A179 by police on January 21.

A search uncovered a carrier bag with just under 1kg of strong cannabis, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Masters, prosecuting, said: “The driver appeared nervous and initially claimed the van was not his.

The defendant was caught transporting just under one kilogram of cannabis.

"Officers explained that a drugs search was to take place of the vehicle.”

A police drugs expert put the value of the cannabis at between £4,000-£6,000 wholesale, or up to £10,000 if turned into one gram deals.

Buzi, of no fixed address who had no known previous convictions, was jailed for four months after admitting possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he entered the country illegally and is expected to be deported back to Albania after serving his prison sentence.

Judge Chris Smith said: “I’m quite sure you were being paid to transport it.

“That means you had a significant role in this criminal behaviour.”

He added: “The drug is dangerous. It causes mental health problems in those who use it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The court sees that all the time, and so people who get involved in selling cannabis on this scale need to go to prison.

“I suspect that the Home Office will arrange for your return to Albania in the next few weeks.”