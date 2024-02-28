Drugs courier caught with 1kg of cannabis worth up to £10,000 after Hartlepool roadside stop
and live on Freeview channel 276
Albanian national Aldo Buzi, 27, was stopped driving a Nissan van on the A179 by police on January 21.
A search uncovered a carrier bag with just under 1kg of strong cannabis, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Rachel Masters, prosecuting, said: “The driver appeared nervous and initially claimed the van was not his.
"Officers explained that a drugs search was to take place of the vehicle.”
A police drugs expert put the value of the cannabis at between £4,000-£6,000 wholesale, or up to £10,000 if turned into one gram deals.
Buzi, of no fixed address who had no known previous convictions, was jailed for four months after admitting possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.
The court heard he entered the country illegally and is expected to be deported back to Albania after serving his prison sentence.
Judge Chris Smith said: “I’m quite sure you were being paid to transport it.
“That means you had a significant role in this criminal behaviour.”
He added: “The drug is dangerous. It causes mental health problems in those who use it.
"The court sees that all the time, and so people who get involved in selling cannabis on this scale need to go to prison.
“I suspect that the Home Office will arrange for your return to Albania in the next few weeks.”
The cannabis was ordered to be forfeited and will be destroyed.