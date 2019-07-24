Drugs worth £4,000 uncovered by police after driver 'failed to stop' for officers
A man has been charged with driving offences and remains under investigation on suspicion of possession with intent to supply following a stop check of a vehicle.
Cleveland Police has said class A drugs worth more than £4,000 and class B drugs worth £400 were recovered following an incident in Hartlepool.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The vehicle was searched after the driver allegedly failed to stop for police.
“A man, aged 29, was arrested and charged with driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance and will appear at court on Monday, August 5.
“He was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and has been released under investigation for these reported offences.
“This is part of Cleveland Police’s Operation Phoenix; a summer long operation to improve public service, help vulnerable people, tackle serious violence and prevent crime.”
The search was carried out on Monday, July 22.