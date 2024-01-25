Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterlee Police said Scott Donkin, of no fixed address, smashed a glass door to enter the address in the Elm Tree Gardens area of Peterlee.

The raid took place only two days after his release from prison.

A police statement added: “Donkin proceeded to cause several hundred pounds worth of damage to the property.

“Officers found him in an upstairs bedroom, where he was eating chocolate biscuits and wearing clothes he had found on the floor.

“He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and was informed during interview that the house was no longer occupied by his family member but by a total stranger.

“Donkin was charged with burglary and appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 22, where he pleaded guilty to the offence.