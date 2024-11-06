Durham Constabulary appeal after four vehicles are destroyed by fire in Shotton Colliery in less than a hour
Durham Constabulary said in a statement on Wednesday: “Can you help our officers who are investigating a number of suspected arsons in Shotton?
“The incidents happened between 12.10am and 12.40am this morning (November 6) and saw a number of cars destroyed by fires.
“Officers believe the fires were each started deliberately and are treating them as arson.
“The fires happened in Milton Grove, Dunelm Place, and Hawthorne Terrace.”
Detective Sergeant Anthony Wild, of East Durham Volume Crime Team, said: “We’re urging anyone who has any CCTV or may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time to come forward and speak to us.
“All four vehicles were completely ruined by these fires, but thankfully nobody was injured.
"However, this could have been a very different outcome. Once a fire is started, you have no control over where it goes next and there is nothing you can do when it spreads to the next car along, or worse, to a house full of people.”
Anyone with any information that could help should call Durham Constabulary on 101 or submit information online at www.durham.police.uk
If you’d prefer to stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-org.uk