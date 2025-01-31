Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An injured motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after a three-vehicle collision.

Police now want to trace a motorist who left the scene of the incident in Seaside Lane, Easington Colliery, on Thursday, January 30, without providing any details.

Durham Constabulary said in a statement: “The incident, which happened just after 6pm outside Burger8, Seaside Lane, involved a silver Ford Mondeo, a red Honda motorbike and a grey Peugeot 3008.

“It is believed the driver of the Mondeo has been turning into Cemetery Road when the motorcyclist has had to swerve to avoid a collision and in turn collided with the Peugeot which was parked outside Burger8.

“The driver of the Mondeo has initially stopped but then left the scene without providing any details.

“The driver is believed to be a man and was wearing a grey hoodie and dark-coloured trousers.

“The teenage motorcyclist has suffered an injury to his hand and forearm, resulting in the loss of the tip of his finger.

“He was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham by officers for treatment.

“Officers are now appealing for the Mondeo driver to come forward or anyone with information that could help identify him to get in touch.

“If you can help, email [email protected] or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”