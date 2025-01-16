Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have appealed for information after cars were damaged late at night in a street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Edderacres Walk, in Wingate, following reports of a collision between two cars.

Durham Constabulary have now said in a statement: “An estate car is believed to have been involved in a collision with a Peugeot 206 before the occupants made off from the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A Volkswagen Golf also had its windows smashed during the incident.

Durham Constabulary are investigating an incident which took place late at night in Edderacres Walk, Wingate. Picture by FRANK REID

“Officers have launched an investigation into the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information that could assist is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number CRI00586422.”

The incident took place on Wednesday, December 11, at around 11.40pm although details have only been released since the start of the year.

Any information can also be submitted anonymously online to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or via its website at www.crimestoppers-org.uk.