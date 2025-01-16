Durham Police appeal following late-night car collision in Wingate's Edderacres Walk
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers were called to Edderacres Walk, in Wingate, following reports of a collision between two cars.
Durham Constabulary have now said in a statement: “An estate car is believed to have been involved in a collision with a Peugeot 206 before the occupants made off from the area.
“A Volkswagen Golf also had its windows smashed during the incident.
“Officers have launched an investigation into the incident and inquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone with any information that could assist is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number CRI00586422.”
The incident took place on Wednesday, December 11, at around 11.40pm although details have only been released since the start of the year.
Any information can also be submitted anonymously online to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or via its website at www.crimestoppers-org.uk.