Durham Police believe two Wheatley Hill robberies committed within hours of each other are linked

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 24th Dec 2024, 08:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police believe two robberies which took place within hours of each other are linked.

They have now issued a plea for information following the incidents in Wheatley Hill on Saturday, December 21.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with their investigations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Durham Police said: “The first incident took place at 3.40pm at the Jet Garage, on Wingate Lane, and the second at 7.20pm at the Co-op, on Quilstyle Road.

Durham Police say one of two robberies within hours of each other took place at the Jet garage, in Wheatley Hill, on December 21.Durham Police say one of two robberies within hours of each other took place at the Jet garage, in Wheatley Hill, on December 21.
Durham Police say one of two robberies within hours of each other took place at the Jet garage, in Wheatley Hill, on December 21.

“In the first incident, two men, who were riding a motorbike, approached a 16-year-old boy as he was leaving the garage and threatened him with a knife while demanding his Canada Goose jacket.

“In the second incident, two men threatened a woman with a knife who was withdrawing cash from the cash machine before running off.

“Officers believe the incidents are linked and would like to speak to anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The suspects are described as wearing all black with Balaclavas.

"One was wearing a black Canada Goose coat with white fur, while the other man had a helmet on and a grey jacket.

“Anyone who could help is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number CRI00588306.

“Information can also be submitted online at www.durham.police.uk

“If you’d prefer to stay anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice