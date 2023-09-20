News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Durham Police hunt for Glen Burdess in attempted murder inquiry after quad bike is driven at police officer in Peterlee

An attempted murder investigation is underway after a police officer was injured when a quad bike was driven at him.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 20th Sep 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 17:20 BST
Police are looking to speak with Glen Burdess in connection with the incident. /Photo: Peterlee PolicePolice are looking to speak with Glen Burdess in connection with the incident. /Photo: Peterlee Police
Police are looking to speak with Glen Burdess in connection with the incident. /Photo: Peterlee Police

The incident happened on Mendip Close, in Peterlee, just after 11pm last Wednesday, September 13.

The officer, who is based at Peterlee, sustained a fracture to his calf and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are now looking to speak to Glen Burdess in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact Durham Constabulary.

Most Popular

Peterlee Police said in a statement on September 20: “An investigation into the incident has been launched and officers would like to speak to Glen in connection with it.

“He is 27 and has links to Peterlee.

“If you have seen him or know where he is, please call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number CRI00500494.

“Alternatively, information can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”