Durham Police announced in a statement: “Police are investigating the death of a man in Wheatley Hill.

“Officers were called at 8am today, May 1, following the discovery of a man’s body at a property in Alexandra Terrace.

“Detectives are currently carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

“They would like to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area from 6pm yesterday evening, April 30, to 8am this morning.

“Officers will remain in the area over the next few days.

“If you have any information that could help, please speak to an officer on scene or call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting incident number 92 of May 1.