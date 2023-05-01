News you can trust since 1877
Durham Police inquiry begins following discovery of body at property in Wheatley Hill

A police investigation is under way following the discovery of man’s body inside a property.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 1st May 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read

Durham Police announced in a statement: “Police are investigating the death of a man in Wheatley Hill.

“Officers were called at 8am today, May 1, following the discovery of a man’s body at a property in Alexandra Terrace.

“Detectives are currently carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

Durham Police have launched an investigation following the death of a man in Wheatley Hill.
“They would like to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area from 6pm yesterday evening, April 30, to 8am this morning.

“Officers will remain in the area over the next few days.

“If you have any information that could help, please speak to an officer on scene or call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting incident number 92 of May 1.

“Alternatively, information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

