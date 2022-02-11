Durham Police near top of burglary detection league

Home Office data shows the success rate for the force for solving commercial burglaries at 14.7% is the highest in the country and residential burglaries figures at 10.4% are the second highest nationally.

Overall, a detection rate of 11.7 per cent for all burglaries by Durham Constabulary puts the force in the top three of all 43 forces.

Det Supt Lee Gosling, of Durham Constabulary, said: “Obviously even one unsolved burglary is too many but for the force to have one of the highest detection rates for this crime in the country is testament to the extensive and relentless work our officers are doing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Det Supt Lee Gosling

“However, we will always strive to improve on the work we are doing as we know the distress and disruption such incidents cause to the victim when their property is burgled.”

He added: “We ask everyone to help play their part in preventing crime and keeping ourselves safe from harm – whether it is by ensuring a property is locked, to keeping a light on in your home when you’re out.

“We want to make life as difficult as possible for these opportunist thieves.”

Advice help keep your home safe includes:

*Keeping windows and doors locked – even when you’re at home;

*Leave a light on or use timer switches;

*Don’t leave valuables on show;