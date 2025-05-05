Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An attacker who subjected a man to a terrifying ordeal which was filmed for social media has been jailed.

Josh Workman removed most of his victim’s clothing before leaving him with a fractured eye socket and jaw injuries.

Twenty-year-old Workman, formerly of Camp Street, in Easington Colliery, attacked the man as he lay unconscious on the floor of a Peterlee house by punching him in the ribs and smashing a glass over his head before dragging him to a nearby field.

Workman’s friend, Reuben Sawicki, 18, of Charters Crescent, South Hetton, and formerly of Peterlee, filmed the incident, which took place on August 19 last year, on Snapchat.

Thug Josh Workman has been jailed.

The pair have now appeared at Durham Crown Court for sentencing after previously admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Workman was jailed for 12 months and Sawicki, who was 17 at the time of the attack, was handed an 18-month community order and ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

Detective Constable Chelsea Harle, of Peterlee CID, said afterwards: “This was a vicious attack which not only left a man with some nasty injuries but he had to suffer the appalling degradation of it being filmed.

“We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in our communities.”

