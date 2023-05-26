News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets

East Durham drug dealers jailed for a total of 12 years after collecting drugs from Leeds

Two drug smugglers have been jailed after getting caught with 1kg of cocaine.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 26th May 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 12:15 BST

Todd Franey, form Hesleden, and Keith Johnstone, from Bishop Auckland, were intercepted on the A1(M) in November 2020 where officers discovered the Class A drug in the boot of their Skoda Octavia.

Evidence pulled from their mobile phones revealed the pair had been instructed to collect the drugs from Leeds by Christopher Taylor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They initially went to the wrong address to collect the drugs with Taylor, 49, being annoyed and having to give them directions.

Todd Franey (left), form Hesleden, and Keith Johnstone (right), from Bishop Auckland, were jailed for a total of 12 years.Todd Franey (left), form Hesleden, and Keith Johnstone (right), from Bishop Auckland, were jailed for a total of 12 years.
Todd Franey (left), form Hesleden, and Keith Johnstone (right), from Bishop Auckland, were jailed for a total of 12 years.
Most Popular

And despite all three giving ‘no comment’ interviews, they were charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Franey, 33, and Johnstone, 41, pleaded guilty whilst Taylor was found guilty following a trial at Durham Crown Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last Friday (May 19) Franey was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison and Johnstone was handed a sentence of six years and three months.

Taylor, of Low Greenfields, St Helen Auckland, was remanded and will be sentenced at a later date.

T/Detective Inspector, Amanda Howe, said: “Drugs have a devastating impact on local communities and Durham Constabulary will not tolerate criminality of this nature.

“We will actively target criminals who engage in this activity and take them off the streets so we hope these prison sentences are a warning to anyone tempted get involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are fully committed to pursuing criminals and bringing them to justice and this type of activity will continue under the banner of Operation Sentinel - a partnership initiative targeting serious and organised crime across the region.”

Read More
Hartlepool man acquitted of assault by beating and threatening to destroy proper...