Todd Franey, form Hesleden, and Keith Johnstone, from Bishop Auckland, were intercepted on the A1(M) in November 2020 where officers discovered the Class A drug in the boot of their Skoda Octavia.

Evidence pulled from their mobile phones revealed the pair had been instructed to collect the drugs from Leeds by Christopher Taylor.

They initially went to the wrong address to collect the drugs with Taylor, 49, being annoyed and having to give them directions.

Todd Franey (left), form Hesleden, and Keith Johnstone (right), from Bishop Auckland, were jailed for a total of 12 years.

And despite all three giving ‘no comment’ interviews, they were charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Franey, 33, and Johnstone, 41, pleaded guilty whilst Taylor was found guilty following a trial at Durham Crown Court.

Last Friday (May 19) Franey was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison and Johnstone was handed a sentence of six years and three months.

Taylor, of Low Greenfields, St Helen Auckland, was remanded and will be sentenced at a later date.

T/Detective Inspector, Amanda Howe, said: “Drugs have a devastating impact on local communities and Durham Constabulary will not tolerate criminality of this nature.

“We will actively target criminals who engage in this activity and take them off the streets so we hope these prison sentences are a warning to anyone tempted get involved.

