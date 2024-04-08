East Durham man says sorry at Teesside Crown Court for assaulting four police officers
and live on Freeview channel 276
David Hey said he was sorry as he pleaded guilty in a hearing at Teesside Crown Court to four counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
Each assault related to a different police constable and all happened on January 24 this year.
Thirty-seven-year-old Hey said he didn’t mean to hurt the officers but admitted he did as they tried to arrest him.
Hey said: "I apologise to all the officers for my actions that night”. He asked the court to convey his apologies to the officers concerned.
He also admitted charges of assault by beating on a female, driving a Ford Kuga dangerously on Somersby Close, Hartlepool, and damaging a garden wall, all on January 12.
The judge ordered reports and Hey, of Milbank Terrace, Wingate, was remanded in custody until he will be sentenced in May.