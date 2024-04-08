Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Hey said he was sorry as he pleaded guilty in a hearing at Teesside Crown Court to four counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Each assault related to a different police constable and all happened on January 24 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirty-seven-year-old Hey said he didn’t mean to hurt the officers but admitted he did as they tried to arrest him.

Teesside Crown Court.

Hey said: "I apologise to all the officers for my actions that night”. He asked the court to convey his apologies to the officers concerned.

He also admitted charges of assault by beating on a female, driving a Ford Kuga dangerously on Somersby Close, Hartlepool, and damaging a garden wall, all on January 12.