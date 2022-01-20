East Durham man who caused community ‘misery’ is locked up

Kearan Briggs, of Dene Avenue, Shotton Colliery, pleaded guilty in October to a public order offence, theft, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

The 20-year-old was given a custodial sentence, which was suspended for 18 months, as well as a Criminal Behaviour Order which restricts how he can behave in public.

But Briggs failed to comply with all of the order’s stipulations, including failing to attend meetings with the probation service, and so officers decided that the suspended sentence should be activated.

Kearan Briggs has been recalled to prison./Photo: Peterlee Police

Peterlee Police have now said that he has been recalled to custody for four weeks and will remain on licence for a further four weeks after he is released.

Inspector Gary Smith, of Peterlee Neighbourhood Police Team, said: “Briggs has caused misery for the Shotton community, and when we successfully applied for the CBO we warned that we would not hesitate to use the powers available.

“We will continue to monitor his behaviour and will not ease up where breaches occur or offences are committed.

“As we said previously, we will not allow the actions of one person to have such a persistent negative effect on our community.”

Briggs will be subject to post sentence supervision for 12 months after his release from prison, which will be closely monitored.

