Anthony Taylor, 58, of Gloucester Terrace in Haswell, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court after being prosecuted by Durham County Council.

The court heard that Taylor, who has now repaid the £9,106 he owed, submitted a claim for a council tax reduction in July 2013, stating at the time that he wasn’t working and was claiming Employment and Support Allowance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His claim was granted and his circumstances meant he was exempted from paying any council tax at all.

Peterlee Magistrates' Court.

But in April last year, the council started an investigation after becoming aware that Taylor was working again and had not declared his income.

HMRC records showed he had been working as a self-employed bricklayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A check of his finances then revealed Taylor held £98,000 of undeclared savings. Anyone more than £16,000 in savings is ineligible to claim a council

tax reduction.

Taylor was convicted of two offences in relation to his failure to notify the council of changes in his circumstances, namely his receipt of income and his significant savings.

In mitigation, he said it had all been unintentional and he has paid back the sum he claimed in full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was given a nine month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £735 in costs, as well as a £15 victim surcharge.

Tracy Henderson, of Durham County Council, said: “As a result, the defendant paid no council tax for nine years and benefited from more than £9,000 worth of council tax reductions during that time.