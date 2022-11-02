Leon Smith, 23, of Seventh Street, Horden, was found not to have a ticket for a Northern journey between Seaham and Horden on March 10.

He then advised staff that he did not have the £3.80p fare and was initially sent a letter asking him to pay the sum.

When he failed to reply, a fixed penalty notice was issued with a court summons following after this too remained unpaid.

A pair of fair dodgers are each more than £400 out of pocket after failing to buy a £3.80p rail ticket.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court has now ordered Smith to pay a £220 fine, £3.80p compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £150 case costs.

Jamie Johnson, 27, of Ash Crescent, was also ordered to pay £407.80p by the same court after failing to pay for a £3.80p ticket to travel on a Northern service between Horden and Seaham on March 29.

The cases were proved in the pair’s absence and both have until November 15 to pay.