Eight of the toughest jail terms handed to East Durham criminals so far in 2024

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 12th Aug 2024, 12:42 GMT
The length of jail terms are in the news again as thugs begin to be jailed following the recent local and national riots.

Here then are eight of the toughest sentences handed to East Durham criminals so far this year.

Unless otherwise stated, they have all been locked up at Durham Crown Court after admitting offences.

Ambler, 45, of Windermere Road, South Hetton, was jailed for six years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of robbing a Peterlee takeaway on February 15.

1. Steven Ambler

Ambler, 45, of Windermere Road, South Hetton, was jailed for six years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of robbing a Peterlee takeaway on February 15. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Anderson, 40, of no fixed address, was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court for two years and four months after admitting burglary, two counts of fraud and four offences of shop theft in Peterlee.

2. Gemma Anderson

Anderson, 40, of no fixed address, was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court for two years and four months after admitting burglary, two counts of fraud and four offences of shop theft in Peterlee. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Burdess, 27, of Peterlee, was jailed for four years at Durham Crown Court and banned from driving for 66 months after he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and driving without insurance on September 13.

3. Glen Burdess

Burdess, 27, of Peterlee, was jailed for four years at Durham Crown Court and banned from driving for 66 months after he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and driving without insurance on September 13. Photo: nop

Hyde, 21, of Cumbrian Way, Peterlee, was jailed for three years after admitting burgling addresses in Peterlee in November and December 2023.

4. Josh Hyde

Hyde, 21, of Cumbrian Way, Peterlee, was jailed for three years after admitting burgling addresses in Peterlee in November and December 2023. Photo: Other 3rd Party

