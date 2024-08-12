Eight of the toughest jail terms handed to East Durham criminals so far in 2024

Here then are eight of the toughest sentences handed to East Durham criminals so far this year.
Unless otherwise stated, they have all been locked up at Durham Crown Court after admitting offences.
For 12 of the toughest jail terms given to Hartlepool criminals, click here.
1. Steven Ambler
Ambler, 45, of Windermere Road, South Hetton, was jailed for six years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of robbing a Peterlee takeaway on February 15. Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Gemma Anderson
Anderson, 40, of no fixed address, was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court for two years and four months after admitting burglary, two counts of fraud and four offences of shop theft in Peterlee. Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Glen Burdess
Burdess, 27, of Peterlee, was jailed for four years at Durham Crown Court and banned from driving for 66 months after he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and driving without insurance on September 13. Photo: nop
4. Josh Hyde
Hyde, 21, of Cumbrian Way, Peterlee, was jailed for three years after admitting burgling addresses in Peterlee in November and December 2023. Photo: Other 3rd Party