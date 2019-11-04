Elderly woman dies in hospital after suffering serious injuries in Hartlepool collision

The woman, who was 86, passed away in hospital on Saturday, November 2 following an incident the day before.

The collision, which involved a black Vauxhall Insignia, happened at around 10.35am on Friday, November 1 at the junction of Shrewsbury Street and Oxford Road, Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police officers have launched an investigation into the collision and urged anyone with information to contact the force.

The woman sadly died.

The woman was taken to James Cook University Hospital after suffering serious injuries, but later died.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson added: “Officers are investigating the collision and would ask anyone who saw the incident or anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV footage which could assist their investigation to contact them.”