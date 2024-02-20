Electric bike rider dies more than a fortnight after suffering serious injuries in Billingham
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident involving a 60-year-old man happened in Belasis Avenue, Billingham at around 6.10pm on Sunday, February 4.
Cleveland Police have now confirmed in a statement: “The man was taken to James Cook University Hospital but sadly died on Monday, 19th February.
"Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.
“Police do not believe there was any involvement with any other vehicles.
“Officers previously appealed for anyone with CCTV or dash cam of the cyclist riding from the industrial estate onto Belasis Avenue around 6pm on Sunday, 4th February, to get in touch.
"Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police or anyone who may have relevant footage is again asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting ref number 020878.
Footage can also be uploaded here.