Electric scooter rider 'critical' in hospital after suffering head injury in Hartlepool collision

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 4th Jun 2025, 11:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A electric scooter rider is “critical” in hospital after suffering a head injury in a “single-vehicle collision”.

Cleveland Police are now appealing for information and any relevant dashcam footage following the incident involving a black scooter at the junction of Brenda Road and Windermere Road, in Hartlepool, on Monday, June 2, at shortly around 8am.

The force said in a statement: “The male rider of the scooter suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with any relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 099439.”

An electric scooter rider was injured following a "single-vehicle collision" at the junction of Brenda Road and Windermere Road, in Hartlepool.An electric scooter rider was injured following a "single-vehicle collision" at the junction of Brenda Road and Windermere Road, in Hartlepool.
An electric scooter rider was injured following a "single-vehicle collision" at the junction of Brenda Road and Windermere Road, in Hartlepool.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice