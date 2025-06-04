Electric scooter rider 'critical' in hospital after suffering head injury in Hartlepool collision

A electric scooter rider is “critical” in hospital after suffering a head injury in a “single-vehicle collision”.

Cleveland Police are now appealing for information and any relevant dashcam footage following the incident involving a black scooter at the junction of Brenda Road and Windermere Road, in Hartlepool, on Monday, June 2, at shortly around 8am.

The force said in a statement: “The male rider of the scooter suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with any relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 099439.”

