Electricity workers 'make property safe' after police raid large Hartlepool cannabis farm

Electricity workers were called upon to make a house safe after a large cannabis farm was discovered inside.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 20th Mar 2024, 19:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

One man has been arrested in connection with the ongoing police investigation in Hartlepool on Wednesday.

A Cleveland Police statement read: “Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team recovered a large cannabis farm this afternoon when they executed a drugs warrant at an address on Helmsley Street in the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A 26-year-old man was arrested at the property on suspicion of cultivating drug and taken to police custody.

Most Popular
A Cleveland Police picture of the cannabis farm discovered at a Hartlepool address on March 20.A Cleveland Police picture of the cannabis farm discovered at a Hartlepool address on March 20.
A Cleveland Police picture of the cannabis farm discovered at a Hartlepool address on March 20.

“NEDL attended to make the property safe, after dangerous electrics were found inside of the premises.”

PC Jake Brown, of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team, added: “This was an intelligence-led operation, acting upon information provided by the local community.”

Anyone with information on drugs activity in their neighbourhood is asked to call 101 or report anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.