Electricity workers 'make property safe' after police raid large Hartlepool cannabis farm
One man has been arrested in connection with the ongoing police investigation in Hartlepool on Wednesday.
A Cleveland Police statement read: “Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team recovered a large cannabis farm this afternoon when they executed a drugs warrant at an address on Helmsley Street in the town.
“A 26-year-old man was arrested at the property on suspicion of cultivating drug and taken to police custody.
“NEDL attended to make the property safe, after dangerous electrics were found inside of the premises.”
PC Jake Brown, of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team, added: “This was an intelligence-led operation, acting upon information provided by the local community.”
Anyone with information on drugs activity in their neighbourhood is asked to call 101 or report anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.