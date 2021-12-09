Eleven arrested as police crackdown on festive drink and drug drivers begins

As Durham Constabulary launches their annual Christmas and New Year crackdown on drink and drug driving, the force say officers are being accused of “wasting time and money” and being urged to catch “real criminals”.

A spokeswoman for the force – which are mounting extra patrols and random vehicle stops this month – said: “Despite comments like this, people who drive under the influence of drink or drugs are committing a ‘real crime’ buy putting lives at risk.”

She went on to say that, among the drivers stopped as part of this year’s anti-drink and drug drive campaign, was a drink driver who officers discovered also had no licence or insurance.

A roadside breath test

Further checks revealed he is also a registered sex offender who has been wanted by another force and Border Force officials for seven years.

She added. “He is now in custody and being dealt with.

“All of this came from one roadside stop.”

The man is one of 11 people who have been arrested so far – with another 733 lawful drivers across County Durham and Darlington having been stopped and passed roadside tests.

The spokeswoman added: “Believe us, our officers don’t carry out checks to people’s your time. Their main aim is to keep all road users safe – whether that be from a driver under the influence or a wanted sex offender.