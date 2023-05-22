Emergency services including Great North Air Ambulance Service respond to reports of assault in Hartlepool
Police have sealed off a street in Hartlepool after a reported assault.
A large number of emergency services attended the incident in the Burbank area of town this afternoon (Monday, May 22).
They include police, the ambulance service and air ambulance.
Police taped off Spurn Walk and a number of officers could be seen carrying out inquiries.
It is understood the Great North Air Ambulance landed on Mainsforth Terrace nearby.
A spokesperson for the air ambulance said: “We can confirm we were in Hartlepool earlier after reports of an assault.”
The North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call from the police at 16.20 today (22 May) to attend an incident at a private address in the Hartlepool area.
"We dispatched the air ambulance, two ambulance crews and a specialist paramedic to the scene.”
The Mail has contacted Cleveland Police for information.
We will bring you more information as we get it.