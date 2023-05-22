News you can trust since 1877
Emergency services including Great North Air Ambulance Service respond to reports of assault in Hartlepool

Police have sealed off a street in Hartlepool after a reported assault.

By Mark Payne
Published 22nd May 2023, 18:47 BST- 1 min read
Police and scene of crime officers at a incident at Spurn Walk, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDPolice and scene of crime officers at a incident at Spurn Walk, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
A large number of emergency services attended the incident in the Burbank area of town this afternoon (Monday, May 22).

They include police, the ambulance service and air ambulance.

Police taped off Spurn Walk and a number of officers could be seen carrying out inquiries.

Police vehicles on the scene. Picture by FRANK REIDPolice vehicles on the scene. Picture by FRANK REID
It is understood the Great North Air Ambulance landed on Mainsforth Terrace nearby.

A spokesperson for the air ambulance said: “We can confirm we were in Hartlepool earlier after reports of an assault.”

The North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call from the police at 16.20 today (22 May) to attend an incident at a private address in the Hartlepool area.

"We dispatched the air ambulance, two ambulance crews and a specialist paramedic to the scene.”

Police carrying out inquiries on Monday evening. Picture by FRANK REIDPolice carrying out inquiries on Monday evening. Picture by FRANK REID
The Mail has contacted Cleveland Police for information.

We will bring you more information as we get it.