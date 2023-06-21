Daniel Rowbotham, 42, was convicted of stealing a total of £4,965 in cash from the Corporation Social Club, known as the Clippy club, in Whitby Street, over a seven-month period.

He pleaded guilty to one count of theft by employee from the social club at an earlier hearing before Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

The offence was carried out between July 30 in 2022 and February 5 of 2023.

Magistrates decided to send the case to Teesside Crown Court to pass sentence where Rowbotham, of Derby Street, Hartlepool, appeared earlier this month.

He was sentenced to a community order for 18 months. Among its conditions are that he must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and attend 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days.