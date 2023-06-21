News you can trust since 1877
Employee stole almost £5,000 from Hartlepool social club over seven months

A man has been sentenced at court after it emerged he stole thousands of pounds from a Hartlepool social club.
By Mark Payne
Published 21st Jun 2023, 13:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 13:15 BST

Daniel Rowbotham, 42, was convicted of stealing a total of £4,965 in cash from the Corporation Social Club, known as the Clippy club, in Whitby Street, over a seven-month period.

He pleaded guilty to one count of theft by employee from the social club at an earlier hearing before Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

The offence was carried out between July 30 in 2022 and February 5 of 2023.

The Corporation Social Club in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDThe Corporation Social Club in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Magistrates decided to send the case to Teesside Crown Court to pass sentence where Rowbotham, of Derby Street, Hartlepool, appeared earlier this month.

He was sentenced to a community order for 18 months. Among its conditions are that he must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and attend 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

A collection order for a victim surcharge, which everyone who is convicted of an offence has to pay, was also made by the court.

