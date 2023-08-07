'End of an era' as Hartlepool Crime Prevention Panel ceases its work after 37 years

Hartlepool Crime Prevention Panel says the type of crime prevention called for today is now beyond its capabilities and better left to others.

As a result, it has used its remaining funds to donate 100 door braces the multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team, which comprises staff from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its stock of crime prevention devices and other goods has also been passed on to Cleveland Police to support crime prevention in Hartlepool and to other charitable causes.

Long-serving panel members Alan Walker and Julie Rudge, front, Nicholas Stone from Hartlepool Borough Council, back left, and Julian Penton from Hartlepower CIO with some of the door braces

The panel became a charity in 1986 and since 2010 its management has rested solely with local residents.

Over the years, members have attended countless community group meetings and events to offer crime prevention advice, promote security initiatives and give away promotional items.

But treasurer Alan Walker, who joined the panel in 1987, and long-serving Secretary Julie Rudge said in a joint statement: “Due to the increasing challenges of addressing criminality presented by the rise in online fraud, organised criminal gangs and ever increasing drug use and dealing, we recognise that the crime prevention called for today is now beyond our capabilities and better left to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope that our donation to the Community Safety Team will make some difference to the people who receive the door jammers.”

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Councillor Mike Young has praised the work of Hartlepool Crime Prevention Panel.

Following the decision to dissolve the charity, it has been assisted by Hartlepower Charitable Incorporated Organisation to dispose of its assets.

Councillor Mike Young, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, said: “This really is the end of an era.

"It is sad that the Hartlepool Crime Prevention Panel has decided to cease its work but I fully understand its reasons for doing so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to place on record my thanks to everyone who has contributed to the invaluable work of the panel over many years, particularly long-serving members such as Alan and Julie.

"Their willingness to give up their own time to sit on the panel undoubtedly made Hartlepool a safer place and helped to prevent significant numbers of local residents from becoming victims of crime.”