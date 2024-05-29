Enquiries continue after vehicle crashes into house wall
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Enquiries are ongoing following a crash in Hartlepool over the bank holiday weekend.
Cleveland Police attended an incident on Powlett Road, in Hartlepool, on Sunday, May 26, following reports that a vehicle had crashed into the wall of a house at around 9pm.
There are not believed to be any injuries and enquiries are still ongoing.