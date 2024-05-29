Enquiries continue after vehicle crashes into house wall

By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th May 2024, 09:42 BST
Enquiries are ongoing following a crash in Hartlepool over the bank holiday weekend.

Cleveland Police attended an incident on Powlett Road, in Hartlepool, on Sunday, May 26, following reports that a vehicle had crashed into the wall of a house at around 9pm.

There are not believed to be any injuries and enquiries are still ongoing.