James Hobson, 33, is accused of causing the death by dangerous driving of Malik Ameer Abbas in Dixon’s Bank, Middlesbrough, on March 29 last year.

Police said at the time that 27-year-old Mr Abbas, of Middlesbrough, was driving a Volkswagen Passat when it was involved in a collision with a Mercedes at around 11.40pm.

Hobson, formerly of an address on the Headland, Hartlepool, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court for the first time on Thursday, January 5.

Malik Ameer Abbas.

He is accused of being the driver of the Mercedes involved and is alleged to have driven dangerously on roads including the A172, Marton Road, Stokesley Road and Dixon’s Bank.

Hobson was taken to James Cook University Hospital in a critical condition following the collision.

He attended court with a walking stick and brace on his right leg. His solicitor Nick Ayres said it was a result of Hobson suffering “catastrophic injuries” in the collision.

He was not asked to formally enter a plea during Thursday’s short hearing and no details of the collision were given by the prosecution.

All allegations of death by dangerous driving have to be dealt with at the higher crown crown.

District Judge Stephen Hood told Hobson: “The offence that you are charged with is one that can only be heard at the crown court.”

He sent the case to Teesside Crown Court where Hobson, now of Washington Grove, Norton, is due to appear next on Thursday, February 2.