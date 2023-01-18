Expensive jewellery and designer bags stolen in burglary on the outskirts of Hartlepool

The incident happened on Tuesday, January 10, between 3.30pm and 6pm at a residential property on The Wynd, in Wynyard.

Cleveland Police said in a statement that a number of designer handbags were stolen along with a pair of size 10 men’s black sequined Kurt Geiger shoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ladies gold Rolex bracelet containing ten identical diamonds, a diamond pendant necklace of a cross pattern (pictured) and a distinctive emerald and diamond ring (matching necklace pictured) were stolen from the property as well.

Pictures of two of the pieces of jewellery stolen following a burglary in Wynyard.

Anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of the stolen items or anyone who may have been offered them for sale, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 005923.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A distinctive emerald and diamond ring was stolen in the burglary. Pictured: matching necklace.

Advertisement Hide Ad