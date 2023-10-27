Extra high-visibility patrols for Hartlepool wards in Home Office funded £1m crackdown
and live on Freeview channel 276
The additional patrols by council civil enforcement officers, specifically targeting the Headland and Harbour and Victoria wards, will gather intelligence about frequent offenders and aim to reassure residents.
They come as part of an initiative funded by the Home Office and led by the office of Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner.
This follows an announcement by the Government earlier this year that Cleveland would be one of a few select “trailblazer” areas to receive measures designed to reduce antisocial behaviour.
The hardest-hit areas in Cleveland are to benefit from £1 million made available through an antisocial behaviour “hot spot” fund.
Councillor Mike Young, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “There will be four more civil enforcement officers who will be highly visible in the community.
“Residents will be able to speak to them and give them information directly. The officers will patrol seven days a week and not just during normal office hours.
“By working in partnership, the council, Cleveland Police and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner aim to provide the reassurance that people need and deserve.”
Mr Turner stressed it is vital residents report concerns so resources can be deployed appropriately.
He added: “This initiative aims to reassure residents and give them the confidence to report issues, knowing that when they do there is a team that can do something to try to help them.”
Issues can be reported using the Cleveland Online Policing App (COPA).
Alternatively, contact Hartlepool Community Safety Team at [email protected] or (01429) 523100.