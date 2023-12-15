Extra police patrols for Hartlepool this weekend as Christmas parties begin

Christmas revellers will see more police officers around Hartlepool town centre and the Marina this weekend.

As festive parties are in full swing, police say “a reassuring presence of high visibility foot patrols and mobile units will be around to prevent any issues relating to serious violence”.

They also stress that “there is nothing to suggest that there has been an increase in violence”.

Superintendent Martin Hopps, the District Commander for Hartlepool Police, said: “These reassurance patrols have been in the town for a few weeks now and we have received some great feedback from licensees who have welcomed our operation.

“There is nothing to suggest that there has been an increase in violence in Hartlepool around bars and clubs.

"However as alcohol can be a contributing factor to violence, these patrols should offer reassurance and help to prevent any incidents.