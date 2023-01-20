Extra police patrols promised as thieves target expensive cars in two areas of Hartlepool

Cleveland Police believe thieves are targeting parts from expensive vehicles.

Between Monday, January 16, and Friday, January 20, raiders have targeted vehicles in the early hours of the morning in the Bishop Cuthbert and Throston areas.

The force said in a statement: “Detectives believe that those responsible are looking for parts to remove, particularly BMW and Audi vehicles.

Throston Grange Lane, in Hartlepool. Police say Throston is one of two Hartlepool areas where thieves have targeted upmarket vehicles to steal car parts.

“Officers will be carrying out increased patrols in the area.”

Anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage between the dates provided in the areas of Bishop Cuthbert and Throston are asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 23009437.

Footage can be uploaded at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/police-warn-over-thefts-from-vehicles-in-hartlepool

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.