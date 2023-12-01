The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

Jason Eames, 38, of Dent Street, Hartlepool, was fined £50 after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection ordered by entering a named street on November 3.

Luke Steele, 20, of Mowbray Road, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his licence and was ordered to pay a £357 fine, £143 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted speeding on the A19 at Stockton on April 18.

Joshua Craig Taylor, 21, of Annandale Crescent, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

These cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Christopher Brian Atkinson, 43, of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, was fined £60 after he admitted one count of breaching supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment by failing to attend supervision appointments.

Paul Rowbotham, 32, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, was fined £180 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

George Ritchie, 32, of Rydal Avenue, Billingham, was fined £115 and ordered to pay a 334 victim surcharge and £120 after he admitted using a television without a licence on January 31, 2022.

