Failing to pay for train tickets and TV licences - the latest Hartlepool cases dealt with at Teesside Magistrates' Court
Jason Eames, 38, of Dent Street, Hartlepool, was fined £50 after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection ordered by entering a named street on November 3.
Luke Steele, 20, of Mowbray Road, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his licence and was ordered to pay a £357 fine, £143 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted speeding on the A19 at Stockton on April 18.
Joshua Craig Taylor, 21, of Annandale Crescent, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.
Christopher Brian Atkinson, 43, of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, was fined £60 after he admitted one count of breaching supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment by failing to attend supervision appointments.
Paul Rowbotham, 32, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, was fined £180 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.
George Ritchie, 32, of Rydal Avenue, Billingham, was fined £115 and ordered to pay a 334 victim surcharge and £120 after he admitted using a television without a licence on January 31, 2022.
Alan Bailey, 53, of Eighth Street, Horden, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £4 compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs after it was proved in his absence that he travelled without a valid rail ticket on April 17.