Families evacuated and roads closed after grenade found in loft of Hartlepool home
Cleveland Police have confirmed the discovery of a grenade at a Hartlepool home.
Reports on social media on Monday, August 19 claimed that houses had been evacuated in the Oxford Road area of Hartlepool after the army bomb disposal squad was called to the scene.
Police received a call to Oxford Road at around 5.30pm on Monday, August 19 following reports of a possible grenade being found.
Officers were informed and travelled to the property after the discovery of what was described as a “grenade” in the home’s loft.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “A cordon was put in place on Oxford Road and roads were closed and properties evacuated whilst the incident was dealt with.”
The grenade was later deemed to be safe and residents were allowed to go back into their properties at around 7.10pm.
All roads were reopened soon after.