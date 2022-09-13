Family's tribute to ‘loving dad’ Norman Ryan after Hartlepool man is charged with his murder

Fifty-five-year-old Norman Ryan sadly died on Friday, September 9, after suffering serious injuries following an incident in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool, on August 31.

Today, his family said via a Cleveland Police statement: “Norman was a loving son, dad, brother, uncle and grandfather.

“He had a heart of gold, and would do anything for anyone. He was such an entertainer and was always singing Elvis songs.

“He was very religious and was always telling his family to pray to the Lord.

“We will miss him enormously and would like to ask for some time alone to grieve in peace.”

Kieran Potts, 23, of Moffat Road, Hartlepool, appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning after he was charged with Mr Ryan’s murder.

No plea was entered and Potts was remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, October 11.