Fans praised by police at final Hartlepool United match of the season

Fans have been praised by Cleveland Police for their behaviour at Hartlepool United's last game of the season.

It was a good day all round for Pools fans as they turned out to see their side take on Salford City at the Super 6 Stadium.

Hartlepool secured a 3-2 victory for their final match of the season and now Cleveland Police have praised supporters for their conduct.

The force confirmed that the game passed without incident with only one arrest in relation to possession of drugs.

Cleveland Police Superintendent Emily Harrison, said: "The match passed without incident.

"Officers were there to make sure that people were able to enjoy the game and that everyone got away safely.

"It was a great result for Hartlepool."