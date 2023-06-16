News you can trust since 1877
Fare dodging and speeding - the latest Hartlepool cases dealt with at court

The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:
By Newsroom
Published 16th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Raymond McLoughlin, 47, of Browning Avenue, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by twice failing to attend scheduled appointments.

James Gibson, 21, of Longscar Walk, Hartlepool, was fined £80 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by twice failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Christopher David Healey, 40, of Kinbrace Road, Hartlepool, was fined £120 after he admitted one count of breaching suspended order by failing to attend three scheduled appointments.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.
Kevin Kaye, 38, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £126 fine, £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he admitted speeding in Belle Vue Way on September 21.

Kieron Jeavons, 18, of Firby Close, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £7.70p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs after it was proved in his absence that he travelled on a Northern train without a valid ticket on October 11.

Devon Quinn, 19, of Rosedale Terrace, Horden, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £6.10p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs after it was proved in his absence that he travelled on a Northern train without a valid ticket on October 13.

Jamie Wilson, 28, of Ash Crescent, Horden, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.80p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs after it was proved in his absence that he travelled on a Northern train without a valid ticket on October 17.

