Fare dodging, speeding and flouting domestic violence orders - the latest Hartlepool cases heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court
Sarah Kamel Ali, 39, of Miers Avenue, Hartlepool, was fined £50 after she admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by entering a named address in Billingham on March 1.
Jonathan Qua, 39, care of Sheerness Grove, Hartlepool, was fined £120 after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by entering a named address in Hartlepool on March 12.
Richard David Bunker, 35, of Pennington Close, Billingham, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.60p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 prosecution costs after he was convicted of fare dodging on a Northern service on September 5.
Diane Cox, 65, of Slake Terrace, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay an £180 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £620 costs after she was convicted of speeding in Church Road, Stockton, on November 11, 2022, and failing to provide information leading to the identity of a driver.
Liam Knowles, 37, of Thornville Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments.
Jamie Smith, 23, of Mereston Close, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £40 and £60 costs after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments.
Denim Thomas, 44, of Rugby Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £40 and £60 costs after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments.