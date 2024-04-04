Fare dodging, speeding and flouting domestic violence orders - the latest Hartlepool cases heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court

The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 4th Apr 2024, 16:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sarah Kamel Ali, 39, of Miers Avenue, Hartlepool, was fined £50 after she admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by entering a named address in Billingham on March 1.

Jonathan Qua, 39, care of Sheerness Grove, Hartlepool, was fined £120 after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by entering a named address in Hartlepool on March 12.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard David Bunker, 35, of Pennington Close, Billingham, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.60p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 prosecution costs after he was convicted of fare dodging on a Northern service on September 5.

Most Popular
These cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.These cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.
These cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Diane Cox, 65, of Slake Terrace, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay an £180 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £620 costs after she was convicted of speeding in Church Road, Stockton, on November 11, 2022, and failing to provide information leading to the identity of a driver.

Liam Knowles, 37, of Thornville Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments.

Jamie Smith, 23, of Mereston Close, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £40 and £60 costs after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments.

Denim Thomas, 44, of Rugby Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £40 and £60 costs after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments.