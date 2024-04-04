Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sarah Kamel Ali, 39, of Miers Avenue, Hartlepool, was fined £50 after she admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by entering a named address in Billingham on March 1.

Jonathan Qua, 39, care of Sheerness Grove, Hartlepool, was fined £120 after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by entering a named address in Hartlepool on March 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard David Bunker, 35, of Pennington Close, Billingham, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.60p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 prosecution costs after he was convicted of fare dodging on a Northern service on September 5.

These cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Diane Cox, 65, of Slake Terrace, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay an £180 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £620 costs after she was convicted of speeding in Church Road, Stockton, on November 11, 2022, and failing to provide information leading to the identity of a driver.

Liam Knowles, 37, of Thornville Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments.

Jamie Smith, 23, of Mereston Close, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £40 and £60 costs after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments.