Fare dodging, speeding and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Carl Barnard, 40, of Whickham Street, Peterlee, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £146 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs after admitting speeding in Powlett Road, Hartlepool, on October 14.

David Alan Boyd, 60, of Church Street, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £136 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting driving through a red light in Victoria Road on September 3.

Natasha Fulcher, 23, of St Bede Crescent, Thornley, received six penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay an £120 fine and £34 victim surcharge after admitting failing to provide information leading to the identity of a driver between November 18-21.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Ethan Sullivan, 19, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, received eight penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £300 costs after it was proved in his absence that he drove without valid insurance on August 27.

Mason Caddick, 21, of Marina House, Hartlepool, received a community order and was ordered to pay £150 compensation, £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and committing assault on December 4.

William JP Smyth, 28, of Hamilton Street, Horden, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £8.90p compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £150 costs after it was proved in his absence that he boarded a train without a valid ticket on January 11.