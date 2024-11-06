Firefighters had fireworks thrown at them and two fire engines were also damaged by missiles on Bonfire Night.

One of the engines which had its windscreen attacked was answering a call in Wheatley Hill at the time.

No-one was injured in any of the incidents.

But footage has been captured by engine security cameras and body worn cameras and will be passed on to Durham Constabulary.

A picture of the damaged fire engine following a Bonfire Night attack in Wheatley Hill.

Chief Fire Officer Steve Helps, of County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: no-one goes to work to be assaulted.

“It’s especially disgusting to attack the very people in our community whose job it is to keep people safe.

“One of our fire engines was damaged and needed to be taken off the run.

“In the event of a fire, a few minutes difference in arrival time can mean everything and incidents like this could have a real impact on us reaching the people who genuinely need us most.”

He added: “However, I do want to take a moment to thank the vast majority of people in our communities who were committed to having a safe, fun and respectful Bonfire Night.

“I also want to thank the dedicated crews, control and wider staff for their hard work over this very busy period and our police colleagues for their support.”

Anyone with information about deliberate fire setting, or dangerous use of fireworks, is encouraged to report it to the local police force through their website or by calling 101.

Deliberate fire setting can also be reported to Firestoppers on 0800 169 5558 or at www.//forms.theiline.co.uk/firestoppers .