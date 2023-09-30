Firearm and suspected controlled drugs seized from Hartlepool property

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address in Lamont Grove earlier this week.

A quantity of suspected controlled drugs were recovered from the address as well as a firearm and an offensive weapon.

Inspector Adrian Dack said: "This is the second warrant we have executed so far this week with the intention of getting drugs off the streets of Hartlepool.

"As long as the people of Hartlepool keep placing their trust in us by sharing information we will remain committed to responding swiftly and effectively."

Incidents can be reported to Cleveland Police on 101, via the Copa app or anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phone on 0800 555 111.