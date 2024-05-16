Five arrested during Cleveland Police drug raids in Hartlepool as part of Operation Artemis crackdown
Cleveland Police arrested five people during a series of raids on three properties in Hartlepool, on Thursday, May 16, as part of Operation Artemis – an initiative to crack down on neighbourhood crime.
The police arrested a 45-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman in Wynyard Road for allegedly conspiring to supply Class A drugs.
They both remain in police custody.
A 70-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were arrested on Sandringham Road on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug, producing a Class B drug, fraud, handling stolen goods and abstracting electricity.
Officers also seized a quantity of drugs – believed to be cannabis – and a number of suspected stolen goods.
The pair have both been bailed pending further inquiries.
Officers then arrested a 50-year-old man in Derwent Street for his alleged involvement in also supplying Class A drugs.