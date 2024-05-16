Five arrested during Cleveland Police drug raids in Hartlepool as part of Operation Artemis crackdown

By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th May 2024, 16:09 BST
Cleveland Police carry out a drugs raid in Derwent Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDCleveland Police carry out a drugs raid in Derwent Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Cleveland Police have arrested five people in Hartlepool in a series of raids that took place as part of a neighbourhood crime prevention operation.

Cleveland Police arrested five people during a series of raids on three properties in Hartlepool, on Thursday, May 16, as part of Operation Artemis – an initiative to crack down on neighbourhood crime.

The police arrested a 45-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman in Wynyard Road for allegedly conspiring to supply Class A drugs.

They both remain in police custody.

Officers arrest a man on Derwent Street, in Hartlepool, as part of Operation Artemis - an initiative to crack down on neighbourhood crime.Officers arrest a man on Derwent Street, in Hartlepool, as part of Operation Artemis - an initiative to crack down on neighbourhood crime.
A 70-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were arrested on Sandringham Road on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug, producing a Class B drug, fraud, handling stolen goods and abstracting electricity.

Officers also seized a quantity of drugs – believed to be cannabis – and a number of suspected stolen goods.

The pair have both been bailed pending further inquiries.

Officers then arrested a 50-year-old man in Derwent Street for his alleged involvement in also supplying Class A drugs.