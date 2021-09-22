Five arrested in Hartlepool raids after £190million worth of cocaine seized from yacht in sea operation

They were arrested this morning at addresses in Hartlepool as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

Four men aged between 28 and 57 and one woman aged 53 are currently being held in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and money laundering.

The arrests and search warrants – which officers said resulted in the recovery of around £30,000 in cash from two addresses – are linked to the 2.3 tonnes seizure from the luxury yacht ‘Kahu’ two weeks ago.

A raid in Hartlepool.

The NCA said the strikes, on the morning of September 22, were supported by officers from Cleveland Police and the North East Regional Serious Organised Crime Unit (NERSOU) targeting alleged UK drugs couriers of an international organised crime group.

A sixth man aged 51 was also arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

Gavin Heckles, NCA operations manager, said it was working with teams at home and abroad to investigate those it suspects were behind an illegal drugs operation.

“The National Crime Agency is working with domestic and international partners to investigate this organised crime group from top to bottom,” he said.

The Kahu

“Class A drugs wreck lives and can devastate communities – fighting their importation and distribution through the UK is a priority for us.”

Chief Inspector Rachel Stockdale, of Cleveland Police, highlighted the importance of the investigation.

“Drugs cause misery in our communities and we work with partners to target the organised criminals profiting from this trade,” he said, speaking after the raids and arrests.

“We’d encourage anyone concerned about drugs activity to speak to the police, your local information, however small, could be crucial to ongoing investigations.”

The huge drugs haul was made on 9 September when Border Force interdicted the Jamaican-flagged Kahu 80 miles off the Plymouth coast in an operation also involving the Australian Federal Police.

Six men, one Briton and five Nicaraguans, have been charged and remanded over drug trafficking offences.