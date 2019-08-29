Five more men charged with the murder of Hartlepool man Michael Phillips
Five more men have been charged with the murder of Michael Phillips who died in a Hartlepool terrace house.
Cleveland Police has confirmed that five men, who are all from Hartlepool, have been charged with murder of the 39-year-old.
Mr Phillips was found dead at a property in the town’s Rydal Street following a disturbance at around 9pm on Monday, June 10.
Cleveland Police said Phillips suffered “significant injuries” prior to his death.
The following five men were charged with his murder on Wednesday, August 28:
John Musgrave, 54
Anthony Small, 39
Craig Thorpe, 36
Sean Musgrave, 30
Gary Jackson, 30
Two other men have appeared in court charged with murder.
A director of Niramax waste management firm, Neil Elliott, 44, of Briarfield Close, Hartlepool, appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court in June alongside co-accused Lee Darby, 31, of Ridley Court, Hartlepool.
Both men denied killing Mr Phillips at a preliminary hearing at Teesside Crown Court in July.
Elliott also pleaded not guilty to assaulting Lee Cardwell occasioning him actual bodily harm.
While Darby pleaded not guilty to possession of a stun gun disguised as a firearm on Wednesday, June 12.
A provisional trial date was set of January 6 next year.
At the hearing, prosecuting and defence lawyers agreed the case will take four or five weeks to try.
The judge ordered a further management hearing to take place on September 27, at which he expects all defendants to be present.
Elliott and Darby were remanded in custody in the meantime.