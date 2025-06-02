Five suspects arrested across Hartlepool and Middlesbrough in connection with Cleveland Police human trafficking inquiry

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 12:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Five people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into international human trafficking.

Officers from Cleveland Police’s Complex Exploitation Team (CET), the British Transport Police (BTP) and the Tackling Organised Exploitation (TOEX) Programme targeted multiple addresses in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

Four men, aged 40, 39, 29 and 25, and a 41-year-old woman were all arrested on suspicion of forced labour and human trafficking offences.

They were bailed with conditions whilst inquiries continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Cleveland Police have arrested five people across "multiple addresses" in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough in connection with a human trafficking investigation.Cleveland Police have arrested five people across "multiple addresses" in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough in connection with a human trafficking investigation.
Cleveland Police have arrested five people across "multiple addresses" in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

Officers also secured three Slavery and Trafficking Orders (STROs), which are civil orders used to protect vulnerable people from criminal exploitation and deter any future offending.

This action follows a year-long investigation into the alleged trafficking of vulnerable people from Brazil into the region and across the country.

Detective Sergeant John Bentley, from CET, said: “These arrests show our commitment to investigating reports of human trafficking, tackling those believed to be exploiting vulnerable people and protecting our communities from harm.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice