Five people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into international human trafficking.

Officers from Cleveland Police’s Complex Exploitation Team (CET), the British Transport Police (BTP) and the Tackling Organised Exploitation (TOEX) Programme targeted multiple addresses in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

Four men, aged 40, 39, 29 and 25, and a 41-year-old woman were all arrested on suspicion of forced labour and human trafficking offences.

They were bailed with conditions whilst inquiries continue.

Officers also secured three Slavery and Trafficking Orders (STROs), which are civil orders used to protect vulnerable people from criminal exploitation and deter any future offending.

This action follows a year-long investigation into the alleged trafficking of vulnerable people from Brazil into the region and across the country.

Detective Sergeant John Bentley, from CET, said: “These arrests show our commitment to investigating reports of human trafficking, tackling those believed to be exploiting vulnerable people and protecting our communities from harm.”

