The Range Rover Evoque was spotted in Norton on Monday, August 7, after it had been earlier taken from the Melrose Road area of Billingham.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The vehicle was sighted in the Grange Road area around 10.25am, having been reported stolen from the Melrose Avenue area of Billingham in a two-in-one burglary earlier that morning.

“Officers pursued the vehicle, which failed to stop, and five teenagers, one aged 14 and four aged 16, were arrested.

“All five arrested males have now been bailed in connection with the incident whilst inquiries continue.

“Stockton CID would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously around the Melrose Avenue area of Billingham overnight on Sunday, August 6, into Monday, August 7.