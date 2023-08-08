News you can trust since 1877
Five teenagers arrested following Cleveland Police pursuit after car is stolen in Billingham

Five teenagers have been arrested after a police pursuit of a stolen car.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:48 BST

The Range Rover Evoque was spotted in Norton on Monday, August 7, after it had been earlier taken from the Melrose Road area of Billingham.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The vehicle was sighted in the Grange Road area around 10.25am, having been reported stolen from the Melrose Avenue area of Billingham in a two-in-one burglary earlier that morning.

“Officers pursued the vehicle, which failed to stop, and five teenagers, one aged 14 and four aged 16, were arrested.

The car was taken from the Melrose Avenue area of Billingham.The car was taken from the Melrose Avenue area of Billingham.
“All five arrested males have now been bailed in connection with the incident whilst inquiries continue.

“Stockton CID would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously around the Melrose Avenue area of Billingham overnight on Sunday, August 6, into Monday, August 7.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 155965 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”