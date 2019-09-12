Flytipper fined after dumping waste on private land three times in four weeks
A flytipper fined after appearing in court charged with dumping waste on private land three times in just four weeks
Mark Jones has been ordered to pay £680.24 for flytipping on private land three times in four-week in March and April 2019.
CCTV footage showed Jones depositing builders’ waste onto the land owned by Northern Power Grid.
To aid the investigation the Transit van used to commit the offence was seized but was returned to the owner after they were proven not to be involved.
The 31-year-old was interviewed under caution and admitted making the illegal deposits of the waste on the three separate dates. He stated that an unknown male was in the layby on the first occasion and asked him to deposit the waste to build up the track. He was paid £20 to place the waste on the land.
Jones, of Station Road, Trimdon Station, pleaded guilty and accepted that he had made a mistake. Magistrates fined Jones £320 and ordered him to pay £328.24 in costs and a victim surcharge of £32.
Ian Hoult, Durham County Council’s neighbourhood protection manager, said: “Flytipping is a top issue for communities across the county.
“Whether you are a householder or a business, these cases highlight the importance of
disposing of waste correctly. Householders must be aware that if their waste is flytipped and it can be traced back to them, they could be taken to court and prosecuted.
“Therefore, it is essential that if you pay for someone to take away your rubbish, you check that they are registered.”