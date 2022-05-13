Former Hartlepool man spared jail for catalogue of child sex abuse due to legal loophole

Steven Kelsey, now 63, sexually abused three children several decades ago when he was a teenager.

Despite pleading guilty to numerous counts of indecent assault, which Teesside Crown Court heard robbed the victims of their childhoods, he walked free from the dock.

The judge described the it as one of the most tragic cases he had ever heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

But he said he was limited in the sentence he could pass because Kelsely could only be dealt with according to the law at the time he committed the “dreadful” crimes when he was still a juvenile.

The maximum then for indecent assault was just six months prison.

Judge Christoper Smith said: “However unjust that must seem to an outside observer I must follow the law as it stood then.”

Emotional testimonies by each of Kelsey’s victims were read in court.

Each spoke how they felt shame and guilt and have suffered ongoing trauma and mental distress.

One said: “He took my childhood and my sanity away.”

Judge Smith said a teenager sitting in the dock today for such offences would expect to go to prison for quite a long time.

Judge Smith said: “This is without doubt one of the most tragic cases I have heard for many years.

"The impact of what you did to [the victims] has followed them into their adult lives, and their courage in the face of that considerable and lasting adversity is frankly humbling.”

But he said if Kelsey was jailed he would be released within weeks and that there would be a “worrying lack” of supervision from the probation service afterwards.

Instead he sentenced him to a three-year community order with supervision and 30 rehabilitation days.

Kelsey, now of Canwick Road, Lincoln, was also put on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years, made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same length and given an indefinite restraining order against the victims.